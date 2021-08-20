Louvre Abu Dhabi has hosted more than 1,000 school trips, 5,000 guided tours, workshops and masterclasses and hosted 115 special events. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi and Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille have revealed the jury for the inaugural edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art Prize.

Comprising four members, the jury has been drawn from diverse artistic spheres including curatorial, architectural and institutional segments. The distinguished panel will first select a shortlist of artists to participate in the upcoming exhibition, from the ongoing open call for proposals. Following the launch of the exhibition, a cash prize of $50,000 (Dh183,900) will be awarded to the recipient of The Richard Mille Art Prize 2021.

Long-term partner

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

The 2021 jury members are Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of UAE Unlimited, an art collector and patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum, Sharjah Art Foundation, and an honorary patron of Art Dubai; Christine Macel, the chief curator at the Musee national d’art moderne, Centre Pompidou and an art critic; Hala Warde, founding architect of HW Architecture, long-term partner of Jean Nouvel and the lead of the Louvre Abu Dhabi project; and Dr Souraya Noujaim, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management director.

Dr Souraya Noujaim

“Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 breathes new life into the role of the museum by not merely celebrating the past, but rooting and contextualising contemporary art in its present, setting through interactions and links with contemporary artists,” said Dr Noujaim.

“We are happy to launch this new chapter in collaboration with Richard Mille, marking Louvre Abu Dhabi’s continued extension into contemporary art and highlighting our ever-present dedication to local artistic talent. For this first edition, we are privileged to have the support and expertise of our esteemed jury members, who have demonstrated their commitment to Louvre Abu Dhabi and their strong interest in the local contemporary art scene.”

Hala Warde

Christine Macel

‘Memory, Time and Territory’

The artists shortlisted by the jury will showcase their work in Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021, from November 16, 2021, to March 27, 2022, at the museum’s Forum — a space of interaction and exchange of ideas dedicated to contemporary art. For the inaugural edition of the exhibition, UAE-based artists are invited to submit proposals around the theme of ‘Memory, Time and Territory’, with the exhibition and prize shining a spotlight on local talent as part of the UAE’s wider 50th National Day celebrations.