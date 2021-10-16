Dubai: Paediatric emergency services at Latifa Hospital for Women and Children and Dubai Hospital will be transferred to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital from Wednesday, October 20.
The move aims to provide specialised paediatric services to children under one roof as well as provide Dubai and Latifa Hospital an opportunity to focus on further developing and expanding their services.
The decision aims to support the provision of the highest quality of care that is specialised and accessible.
Recently, paediatric surgery, endocrinology and neurology services were also transferred from Latifa and Dubai Hospital to Al Jalila Hospital. The aim is to transfer paediatric services across all DHA hospitals in Dubai to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.
Detailed studies have concluded that the integration would help best utilise the modern equipment and techniques available.
The decision aims to further enhance preventive and curative paediatric care in Dubai.