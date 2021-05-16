Dubai: Five winners took home Dh200,000 each in the 25th weekly live ‘Mahzooz’ draw which took place last night at Mahzooz’s UAE Studio, according to EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz.
The lucky second prize winners matched five out of six numbers. Additionally, 165 winners each took home Dh1,000, while Dh35 went to 2,749 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,261,215. The winning numbers were 7, 17, 24, 31, 32 and 44.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw this coming Saturday, May 22, at 9pm.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
The live weekly draw is hosted by Lebanese presenter and TV personality Wissam Braidy, and Indian model, presenter and entrepreneur Aishwarya Ajit.