Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old juvenile offender in Abu Dhabi has called upon parents and guardians to be more involved in the lives of children in order to better protect them.

His words were echoed by Abu Dhabi Police in a video clip as part of the authorities’ family cohesion campaign, titled ‘We are a safe haven to protect them’. The initiative, which was launched last month, encourages greater parental involvement in the activities and lives of children.

'Teach us'

In the clip, the 17-year-old defendant, Khaled, said he had committed a theft in the face of much neglect and loneliness. The teen explained that his actions had been reckless, but that his family’s negligence had been one of the factors that had resulted in him committing the misdemeanour.

“We need you, and we want you to listen and understand us. If we make a mistake, teach us and be our place of safety,” Khaled urged in his moving plea.

“I [felt like I] was not being heard. No one listened to what I wanted and needed. Even when I wanted to spend my time with my friends and needed money, no one in my family listened to me and my requests. No one from the family was free to listen to me,” Khaled said. He reportedly stole the funds during an outing with his friends because he did not have any money on him.

“When I went out with my friends, I did not have any money and I therefore stole the cash. I was then [apprehended] and admitted to the Juvenile Welfare Department. Abu Dhabi Police paid attention to my needs, and I was able to complete my studies and enlist for national service. In the meantime, my family’s treatment of me improved and I now hope to enrol in a university and work towards my future goal,” Khaled added.

Abu Dhabi Police's initiative, which was launched last month, encourages greater parental involvement in the activities and lives of children. Image Credit: Supplied

Awareness campaign

Abu Dhabi Police’s family cohesion campaign aims to promote family cohesion in order to prevent children from becoming involved in criminal and unlawful activities. It especially seeks to encourage a healthy and safe environment at home for children and youth and includes community meetings, awareness briefs and even family-specific gatherings to achieve these ends.

“Social development and stability are a reflection of good family bonds, with guardians being responsible for their children’s upbringing, education and moral guidance,” Colonel Bahian Al Ameri, acting director of Abu Dhabi Police’s Juvenile Care Department, said at the launch of the campaign last month.