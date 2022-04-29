Wondering which degrees will give you an edge in the ever-competitive global job market? Confused about where to pursue a bachelor’s degree this September? Trying to figure out how to apply to a university in the UAE and how much would it cost? Or exploring career and internship options so that you are ready for the job market when you graduate?

The 2022 edition of Gulf News Edufair – the UAE’s largest and most influential gathering of the higher education community – promises to answer all these and more, enough to keep parents, students and all stakeholders across the higher education community engaged for three days packed with exhibitions, discussions and giveaways.

Following the resounding success of the 2021 edition, the third edition of Gulf News Edufair is back with more than 25 top universities and 10 career services providers, combining a live in-person event with a virtual component.

Why should you attend Gulf News Edufair 2022?

The Covid-19 pandemic, public embrace of a phygital world and the Fourth Industrial Revolution have radically changed the ways companies operate and the skills they look for in the workforce of the future. This will require tomorrow’s graduates to possess new skills and competencies, continually adapting to new ways of working and evolving roles.

Gulf News Edufair 2022 will showcase these new areas of skills, competencies and career opportunities to future-proof your academic and professional life.

When and where The free-to-attend Gulf News Edufair will be held from May 27 to 29, from 11am to 7am, at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road.

As the benchmark for interface with the education industry, Gulf News Edufair 2022 offers a unique platform where students and their families can find out about hundreds of industry-relevant programmes; interact with admissions officers and faculties about their modules and course content; compare and contrast degrees; learn about scholarships, internships and admissions options for the September 2022 and January 2023 intakes; and chat with counsellors to select the right career paths.

Gulf News Edufair will also gather top academics, industry professionals, policy makers, career counsellors and HR practitioners to initiate discussions on the future of higher education; employability and skills for tomorrow's workforce; and how to take an entrepreneurial approach to career development.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Along with promoting courses and degrees in the UAE, the 2022 edition of Gulf News Edufair will also showcase a host of study abroad options, giving students the opportunity to pursue their study abroad goals.

What does the industry and past participants say about Gulf News Edufair?

If the response to the past edition of Gulf News Edufair is a barometer of the event’s success, participants and exhibitors should be really thrilled: the 2021 edition defied the impact of the pandemic with more than 30 exhibitors and 3,700 visitors to the show.

Exhibitors were delighted to connect with prospective students at the show in 2021 after a year of Covid restrictions and guide them in choosing the right academic and career path.

Dr Kavita Shukla, Vice President of Student Affairs, Amity University Dubai, says, “Last year’s Gulf News Edufair proved to be a robust platform, introducing students to some of the best universities in the region. We were able to meet with students directly and connect with them.”

Amity Dubai, which has confirmed its participation for the current edition, will showcase over 40 undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in a range of subject areas at Gulf News Edufair.

“From Engineering, Media Studies and Business to Forensic Science, Architecture, Fashion and Psychology, Amity University Dubai’s programmes aim to develop a student’s professional skills, practical understanding and theoretical knowledge. Mechatronics and Animation are the two latest additions to our growing portfolio of programmes,” says Shukla.

BITS Pilani Dubai’s experience with Gulf News Edufair was also invaluable for both the institution and prospective students, says Nahid Afshan, Sr. Manager, Admissions.

“Gulf News Edufair acts as an excellent platform for students to interact with various universities and understand the career opportunities available in the UAE, helping them to transition seamlessly from high school and university.

“The event, held in August 2021, was the first onsite event organized amid Covid after a gap of one year and it was a commendable experience to see a good footfall of visitors and everything was managed very well, while adhering to Covid protocols,” she adds.

Students can learn about BITS Pilani Dubai’s range of bachelor’s programmes such as B.E. in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical & electronics, electronics & communication and mechanical engineering, at Gulf News Edufair. The university will also present its minor programmes in data science, robotics and automation, entrepreneurship, finance etc, at the show.

It’s not just the exhibitors, visitors also had an enriching experience at event and students were elated to access a range of universities, all under one roof, and discuss their study options directly with university representatives, clarify doubts on courses and careers, get information on new programmes, scholarships and admission process, and much more.

Palestinian student Yasmin Al Shamali, 17, earlier told Gulf News, “This event was really very helpful as I got to talk to university officials face-to-face and they were able to give me valuable advice on my options for college. Coming to Edufair has helped me decide on my future academic path as I want to become an ethical hacker.”

Who’s participating in 2022?

Some of Gulf News Edufair’s confirmed exhibitors this year include University of Sharjah, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), American University of Sharjah, Manipal University, University of Birmingham, Canadian University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, Gulf Medical University, RIT Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Ajman University, Curtin University Dubai, University of West London, Kaplan, Destination Global, De Monte Forte University, and Heriot Watt University Dubai.