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Jumada Al Awwal crescent photographed over Dubai before sunset

International Astronomical Centre captures 21-hour-old crescent at 5.45pm on Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Jumada Al Awwal crescent was photographed over Dubai before sunset, marking the start of the Islamic month, as captured by the IAC observer.
The Jumada Al Awwal crescent was photographed over Dubai before sunset, marking the start of the Islamic month, as captured by the IAC observer.
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Dubai: The crescent moon marking the month of Jumada Al Awwal 1448 AH was photographed over Dubai shortly before sunset on Sunday, October 11, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) said.

The image was captured at 5.45pm by observer Ibrahim Ghoneimatt of the International Astronomical Centre.

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At the time the photograph was taken, the crescent was 11.5 degrees away from the sun, while the moon was about 21 hours old, according to the centre.

The IAC released the image showing the extremely thin crescent against the daylight sky shortly before sunset.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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