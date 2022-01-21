Dubai: Dubai Police have revealed a new radar to catch drivers who do not give priority to pedestrians while they cross roads at designated points.
The new radar by Dubai Traffic Department can detect motorists who are not wearing seat belts or who use their mobile phones while driving.
The radar was unveiled at Dubai Police’s platform during the force’s participation in 23rd edition of Intersec 2022 at Dubai World Trade Center.
According to Dubai Police, the radar runs on solar power and has sensors to identify the pedestrians while they are crossing the roads.
The radar records the vehicle that does not stop for pedestrians and has a red light to alert drivers to stop and give priority to pedestrians at pedestrian crossings. If a motorist ignores the red light, then the radar records the incident and a fine is issued to the errant motorist.
According to UAE traffic laws, a fine of Dh500 and six black points are slapped on a driver for committing such an offence.
The radar can detect drivers who are distracted by their mobile phones or by any other means while driving. It can also detect drivers who do not wear the seat belt while driving.
Dubai Police have developed the radar to boost traffic safety for pedestrians and encourage drivers to follow traffic rules in order to reduce road fatalities and accidents in the emirate.