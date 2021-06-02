The challenge, which began yesterday, will run till June 16 under the theme “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: In view of the 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY), which falls on June 21, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has launched a virtual yoga challenge.

Being held in association with the Art of Living, Dubai, the challenge, which began yesterday, will run till June 16 under the theme “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”.

In a statement to Gulf News on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the consulate said the mission is organising several events in hybrid mode (both virtual and physical) to celebrate the essence of yoga and its multifaceted benefits for health and well-being. It said the online contest is done as part of various other activities and the guidelines of the contest have been shared via various social media platforms.

The Yoga Challenge has four segments

“As you are aware, we are also celebrating India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Festival of the elixir of independence), an initiative of Government of India, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India, its rich culture and tradition, and Yoga being an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition to the world, we would like to create awareness and celebrate with ‘Jan-Bhagidari’(people participation) as a Jan-Utsav, (celebration of the people) by engaging the public through various contests/events, that will ultimately help to improve their health and strengthen natural immunity,” the statement added.

The online challenge would be split into four categories.

The first challenge running from June 1 to 4 is focused on “Family Yoga.” This requires a pose performed by two or more members of a family portraying a yoga pose “For example, a zoo theme yoga pose where each member does an animal pose, or two members making a heart with a yoga pose.”

The second challenge running from June 5 to 8 has “Nature theme” — doing any nature-related pose like tree or mountain pose.

Challenge three is from June 9 to 12 and is themed on “Creative Yoga” with props at home like opening the fridge door doing warrior pose or swabbing the floor doing a crow walk.

The last segment of the challenge will be held from June 13 to 16 with contestants holding a challenging asana (yoga pose) for 10 to 15 seconds. For example, Mayurasana (peacock pose) Bakasana (crow pose).

Contestants must participate in all four challenges. They can register and upload their picture or video on the website YogaChallengeIDYJune2021. Registration on the website is compulsory.