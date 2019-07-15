Veena Rani from the north Indian state of Punjab came to the UAE on a visit visa eight months back looking for a bright future, but she was duped by an illegal agent. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: An Indian woman who came to the UAE in search of a job was exploited by a recruitment agency, following which she faced physical and verbal abuse while working as a housemaid. But thanks to the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she was rescued and repatriated to her hometown.

Veena Rani from the north Indian state of Punjab came to the UAE on a visit visa eight months back looking for a bright future, but she was duped by an illegal agent.

This despite the Indian missions in the UAE constantly cautioning Indian nationals against travelling to the UAE on visit visas in search of jobs, as it is illegal and can land them in a soup.

Pooja Vernekar, First Secretary Head of Community Affairs at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News: “Veena Rani who is from Jalandhar was lured by an illegal agent Teresa, also from Jalandhar, with the offer of a nanny’s job. She paid Rs75,000 (Dh4,019) to Teresa.”

After she came to Dubai in July 2018, Teresa sent her to an employer for household work. But she faced physical and verbal abuse in the house where she worked for about a month, she said.

Rani, who ran away from the sponsor, went to the agent but was not provided another job. So she came to the embassy, requesting repatriation to India, the first secretary said.

The embassy, which took care of her, issued her an emergency travel document and repatriated her to India by providing an air ticket.

Vernekar has advised Indian jobseekers not to travel to the UAE on a visit visa, particularly if they are holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports.