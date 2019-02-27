“The bill so far has come to approximately Dh300,000 and the Al Zahra hospital authorities were generous enough to give us a 35 per cent discount which amounted to nearly Dh90,000 rebate. I was more than satisfied with the top class emergency response and ICU care extended to my mother. The donations from the entire community so far, helped me meet the expenses to a large extent and the Indian consulate very generously has offered to pay 50 per cent of the Dh28,000 expense of the air ambulance costs,” said Pratap who is bracing himself to meet a large per day expense of keeping his mother at a ICU of a Hyderabad hospital where he will shift his mother under the care of his sister and other family members.