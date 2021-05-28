The Umm Al Quwain skyline. A 32-year-old Indian woman died after drowning off the beach in Umm Al Quwain on Friday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives

Umm Al Quwain: A 32-year-old Indian woman died after drowning off the beach in Umm Al Quwain, while her four-year-old daughter was rescued. Both were moved by National Ambulance to Umm Al Quwain Hospital on Friday morning.

Brigadier Khalifa Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Comprehensive Police Centres Department in Umm Al Quwain, stated that Police Operations Room had received a call at 9am on Friday about an Indian woman and her daughter who had drowned off the beach. National Ambulance crew and police personnel were immediately rushed to the site.

Brigadier Al Shamsi said the Indian family consisting of a father aged 49, a mother aged 32, a son and a girl aged four years from Ajman had come to Al Bait Metwahid beach around 7am on Friday. They were seated at the beach until 9am. The father and son then took to the sea, followed by first the daughter and then the mother. While they were at sea, the woman and her daughter drowned.

The father tried to save them, but he could not. He then came out of the water and asked for help from the other beachgoers who immediately rushed to help. They pulled the mother and daughter out of the water. Both were in a critical condition. Later, the mother died while the girl’s condition ws stable.