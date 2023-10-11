Dubai: An Indian software engineer based in Sharjah today won $1 million in the latest weekly Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion held at Dubai International Airport.
Karnaiah Mandolla, 45, has lived in the UAE for 12 years and works for Emirates Airlines. He has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for eight years now.
The father-of-two, who hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh in India, said: “This will definitely help me clear my debts and secure my children’s education, while I will share some with charity.”
Finest Surprise
Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was held for two luxury vehicles.
Syrian expat Maed Hassan, a 62-year-old mechanical engineer based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car. A resident of the UAE for 32 years, Hassan has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for five years now.
Meanwhile, Indian expat Sainudheen Valiyana, based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 GS motorbike.