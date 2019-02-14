DUBAI: After sifting through databases of computers seized from Hyderabad-based Wisdom Jobs, Indian police are now writing to each individual who paid for their services.
Over the past fortnight, Telangana police have reached out to thousands of jobseekers worldwide to seek information.
Wisdom Jobs was busted last month and their CEO Ajay Kolla was arrested along with 13 others following a Gulf News report into the multimillion dollar recruitment racket.
Preliminary investigations show the company cheated over 100,000 jobseekers including many in the UAE by offering non-existent jobs and collecting large amounts of money from them.
In a signed letter, inspector of police, Cyber Crime Station (Cyberabad Commissionerate) has requested victims to furnish details to help in the investigation.
An exhaustive accompanying form requires victims to share their personal details along with the name and contact number of the person who contacted them from the portal. They have been also asked to mention the amount they paid and the mode of payment they used to remit the money. What job they were promised — complete with the name and location of the company, whether they were interviewed for the position and if they received any appointment letter are among the other information sought by the police.
Police said Wisdom Jobs CEO and 13 of his top executives have been charged with cheating and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the Indian Penal code and IT acts.