DUBAI
Several UAE-based organisations have contacted Gulf News to alert readers about outdated or fake jobs posted on their behalf by Wisdom Jobs. Stevi Lowmass, CEO of Dubai-based Camel Soap Factory, said the job portal recently advertised a vacancy that was filled two years ago. “I suspect they copied the original advertisement and have simply been reposting it,” Lowmass said.
Similarly, Ricky Thomas, director of Abu Dhabi-based Cooperfield Business consultancy, accused Wisdom Jobs of unauthorised job postings. ‘We would like to inform all jobseekers and concerned authorities that we do not have any affiliation or association with Wisdom Jobs,” Thomas said in an email to Gulf News.
Earlier, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) said they were weighing legal action against the company after their agent impersonated the university’s senior HR Emma Cowan to conduct a fake job interview with a Dubai woman.