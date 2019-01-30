Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai could soon assist Cyberabad police in gathering evidence in the multi-million dollar Wisdom Jobs recruitment racket uncovered by Gulf News last fortnight.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday told Gulf News they have requested the federal government in New Delhi to contact Indian embassies and get them to find out if Wisdom Jobs had tie-ups with the various multi-national firms as claimed on its website.
“Yes, we have approached the Central Government of India in this regard. We have requested them to direct Indian missions and verify if the portal has any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for employment tie-ups with these companies. It’s a long process, but we have set the ball rolling. We want to get to the bottom of this scam and are widening the scope of our investigations,” VC Sajjanar said over the phone.
He said they have also moved court seeking police remand of all 14 accused, including Wisdom Jobs founder and CEO Ajay Kolla. “For all you know there could be more arrests in the days ahead,” he said.
Meanwhile, another job-seeker who was duped by the company has lodged a police complaint against the portal which has over 33 million registered users worldwide.
Sajjanar said victims in India, the Gulf and other countries could share information with him on sho_cybercrimes@cyb.tspolice.gov.in or cpcyberabad@gmail.com and WhatsApp number 9490617444.