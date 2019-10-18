Unscrupulous agents will also be checked more stringently

Abu Dhabi: The Indian government will promote skilled workers and further streamline the emigration of workers to the UAE with help of UAE authorities, an Indian minister told the Indian community in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of Indian community at the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, reiterated that the government would take up the issue of nurses who are on the verge of losing their jobs due to new qualification requirements by the UAE government.

The minister told the community about his meeting with the UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli on Wednesday.

“We discussed about upgrading the skills of Indian workers in mutually beneficial ways and on the proposed integration of the eMigrate online recruitment system of India with the MoHRE’s recruitment system,” the minister said in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

He also assured the community to check unscrupulous agents who cheat jobseekers.

The minister also empathized that the UAE and India share long relations in a wide spheres of field and current government has been stepping up meassures to further enhance it.

The minister is in the UAE on a two-day trip to attend the Abu Dhabi Dialogue on Thursday.

The minister also appreciated the UAE government for supporting a large number of Indians in time of economic slowdown and job loses.