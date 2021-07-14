Resident from Thane, Maharashtra, had purchased the ticket online on June 16

The latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian man from Mumbai has won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held here today.

Ganesh Shinde, 36, based in Thane, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, became the latest winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 363 with ticket number 0207.

Shinde had bought the ticket online on June 16.

Shinde, who works as a seamen, told Gulf News that he had been visiting Dubai quite often and was in shock over the news that he had won the jackpot. “It is unbelievable. I am still in shock,” he said.

Shinde, who is employed with a firm in Brazil but lives in Mumbai, India, transits through Dubai everytime. “I love Dubai city. I hope to visit soon,” he added. Shinde said he had a list of dreams. “I want a new car, a new apartment, save money for my child’s education. So the list is long. The prize money will serve these purposes.”

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past two years, Shinde is currently on vacation and is waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works as a seaman for Seabras Sapura Talent Ltd.

“This is such a great opportunity. I’m very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Shinde is the 181st Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Justin French, 52, an Australian expatriate living in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car, with ticket number 0222, in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he had purchased online on July 2.

A resident of Dubai for 18 months now, French is a father of two and works as a manager for Shell.

French, who only started buying tickets in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion in April this year, bought two tickets for Finest Surprise Series 1778. He was ecstatic to find out that one of his tickets had made him the owner of a new Range Rover.

'I'm speechless'

“I’m speechless and amazed! Now I can replace my old car,” he said.

Nepali expat Rohit Mote, 30, living in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0575, in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for the last ten years, Mote works for Lulu Hypermarket. He had bought five tickets. “What a pleasant surprise this has been,” he said.