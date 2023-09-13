Dubai: An Indian expat has won $1 million at the latest weekly Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion held today.
The draw, which took place at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, saw Syed Ali Bathusha Thivansha, win Series 434 with ticket number 4392, which he purchased online on August 30.
Thivansha was not immediately reachable.
Other winners
Also, German expat Bishr Shiblaq, 47, who based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car with ticket number 0218 in the Finest Surprise Series 1851, which he purchased online on September 7.
A resident of the UAE for 15 years, Shiblaq, who works as a lawyer, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for eight years now.
Additionally, Stephane Guilleret, a French national based in the UAE, won a Harley-Davidson Nightster motorbike, with ticket number 0809 in the Finest Surprise Series 549, which he purchased online on September 1.
Guilleret, who is the 11th French national to have won a motorbike in the Finest Surprise promotion since it was introduced in 2002, was also not available for an immediate comment.