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Indian expat from Kerala, 24, dies in Fujairah e-scooter accident, police confirm

Victim struck by SUV driven by a woman was reportedly due to fly home soon for wedding

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter and Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The victim has been identified as Reswin Rasheed Thellikunnel.
The victim has been identified as Reswin Rasheed Thellikunnel.
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Fujairah: A 24-year-old Indian expatriate recently died in a road accident in Fujairah last week after the electric scooter he was riding was struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Reswin Rasheed Thellikunnel.

Fujairah Police said the scooter rider was responsible for the accident because he had crossed the road dangerously and at a location not designated for crossing, in violation of traffic rules. He was struck by an SUV driven by a Gulf national woman in her 50s.

Police received a report of the accident and immediately dispatched emergency services to the scene. The young man died at the site of the collision and his body move to hospital.

The woman was taken into police custody for questioning, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Due to fly for wedding

Multiple Indian media reports earlier said the victim hailed from Kerala.

According to the reports, he used to work at a food outlet in Fujairah and the accident took place while he was returning from work.

The reports also added that the young victim was scheduled to fly home next month for his wedding.

Gulf News could not reach out to his family for comments.

Police warn e-scooter riders

Meanwhile, Fujairah Police have warned riders against careless use of e-scooters and bicycles, urging them to follow traffic regulations, cross roads only at designated locations and wear appropriate protective equipment.

The force has been conducting road safety awareness campaigns amid the growing popularity of electric scooters.

Officials have once again stressed the importance of responsible riding to reduce the risk of serious accidents and protect all road users.

Police and transport departments in multiple emirates have carried out awareness campaigns and cracked down on e-scooter rides who have violated rules.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaFujairah

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