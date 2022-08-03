Dubai: An Indian national from Bangalore has won 1kg of gold during the Golden Summer promotion draw by Mahzooz.
Mohammed, 42, a father of two who has been working as a human resources administrator in Abu Dhabi since 2017, said: “I was extremely thrilled when I received a call from Mahzooz to tell me that I was the winner of the 1kg of gold. I initially couldn’t believe it, so I called their office to reconfirm.”
“To be honest, I thought I was dreaming up to the point when I received the gold. I am still trying to process the big gain and have not even informed my family members about this win yet. I am confident that this will enable me to support my family back home and secure the future for my two girls. I am grateful to Mahzooz for this win,” he added.
Other winners
Aside from 1kg of gold, the 87th weekly draw also saw two other Indian expatriates – Vinu and Maniraj – and a Filipina national, Joanne, winning Dh100,000 each.
Mahzooz announced one more participant will be able to win another 1kg of gold on September 3, as the Golden Summer promotion is extended throughout the whole month of August.
How to join
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on August 6 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.