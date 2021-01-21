Dubai: An Indian national who participated in the Mahzooz draw for the first time hit beginner’s luck, bringing home Dh200,000. Shivin Wilson, a UAE resident who is originally from Kerala, got five of the six winning numbers (12-16-17-22-28-39) right during the draw held on January 16. He shared the second-tier prize of Dh1 million with four others.
“I was very excited to be playing for the first time. I actually missed watching the live draw, so I checked the results the following morning and it was only then that I realised I had won. Finding this out was a brilliant feeling and I am very happy,” said Wilson, who works as an engineer in the construction wing of a petrochemical plant. Wilson said his friends, who are regular Mahzooz players, encouraged him to join in the digital draw that promises a whopping first-tier prize of Dh50 million.
Career improvement
Planning to enrich his career, Wilson said he will allocate part of his winnings to pursue career-related qualifications that will help provide him with greater opportunities in the future.
“Besides using the money for educational purposes, I plan on using it to support my parents,” added Wilson, who also had this advise for others: “Just try it (Mahzooz). If you play, you can also have some luck. I played for the first time and had the fortune of winning. So anything is possible.”
The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (January 23) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35.