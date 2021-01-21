SHARJAH: Some Sharjah private schools are moving to full distance learning for two weeks starting from today.
Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private EducatioN Authority (SPEA) told Gulf News that some private schools in Sharjah will conduct online learning for two weeks as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
After the two-week online phase, students who had been coming to school for in-person classes can return as normal, while students who were distance learning can continue as before, the circulars said. This includes students doing blended or hybrid learning, which is a mix of both online and onsite classes.
Parents of students in some school received circulars informing them of the decision. The move does not apply to all schools in Sharjah.
Recently, some Dubai schools had reportedly also temporarily moved to full distance learning, either for all students or for certain year groups, according to their communication to parents.
SPEA on Tuesday released a list of 17 centres where students above 16, teachers and staff at educational institutions can visit to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. It followed an SPEA circular earlier this week that all employees in private schools and educational institutions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every 14 days, except for workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.