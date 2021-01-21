Dubai will celebrate its status as the region’s gastronomic hub with the return of the much-awaited Dubai Food Festival (DFF) from February 25 to March 13, 2021. The event which is back for the eighth year is a culinary extravaganza that takes place over 17 days, including three weekends of food and host dining experiences throughout the city.
This year’s edition will focus on four highlights of Dubai’s foodie scene: rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences, and exceptional value for money.
From street food sizzlers and family-friendly fare to fine dining decadence, DFF offers food for every budget, making it one of the highlights of the year for visitors and residents.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF will offer a range of experiences, including Dubai Restaurant Week, which will feature exclusive menus at more than 30 restaurants. Meanwhile, Foodie Experiences will offer innovative dining concepts including Chef’s Tables, Masterclasses, and chef collaborations.
Other main highlights include Etisalat Beach Canteen, which will focus on Dubai’s evolving international and local food scene, and homegrown brands that have been established locally.
DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its eighth edition which runs from February 25 to March 13.
Key information:
Location: Across Dubai
When: February 25 to March 13, 2021