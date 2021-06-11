Dubai: A top Indian diplomat in UAE has encouraged blue collar workers to learn new skills to cope with the changing job market in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
He also talked about the Consulate’s ongoing upskilling initiative aimed at making the workers ready with skill sets for a technology-driven future. Indian Consul General Dr Aman Puri interacted with workers of M/S Naturelle LLC over his monthly breakfast meeting.
He also told them that the Indian Consulate is dedicated to the service of the workers 24x7, through Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), which can be done by walk-in or be reached via WhatsApp, email, mobile app and toll-free number (80046342).
Yoga with workers
Dr Puri also had a yoga session with the workers, ahead of the celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21. The session was conducted with officials from Bank of Baroda who also held a financial awareness session.
There were also cultural programmes, raffle draws, and tree planting at the M/S. Naturelle LLC premises.
The meeting was the fourth edition of ‘Breakfast with the Consul General,’ conducted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Smt. Tadu Mamu, Consul (Labour); Anjan Das, general manager; Krishan Chutani, CEO: and other senior officials from M/S. Naturelle LLC were also part of the event.
Dr Puri acknowledged the management of M/S. Naturelle LLC for being a market leader in manufacturing Ayurvedic products. He also inaugurated a robotic machine in the shampoo production unit of the company.