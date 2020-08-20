Ajman: The Indian Association in Ajman has announced that it will offer consular attestation services at its Al Jurf premises from 10am to 1pm from August 21.
The association said it will be offering the service on the second and fourth Fridays of every month as well.
“[The Indian Association in Ajman] is greatly thankful to Consul General of India Aman Puri for restarting the consular attestation services,” said Roop Sidhu, general secretary at the association.
He urged the public to contact the association to register for the services.