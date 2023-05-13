1. Saudi Arabia launches endowment fund for pilgrims’ services

Saudi Arabia launched an investment endowment fund for groups offering services to Muslim pilgrims

2. Bhagwant Mann’s idea of 7:30 am to 2 pm work days

India’s Punjab government has changed office timings, should other states follow?

3. NewJeans breaks Guinness World Record

Group officially becomes fastest K-pop act to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

4. Dubai Metro, bus: Get a blue nol card and save money

Recover your balance if your nol card gets lost, and get a special discount on fares.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fast lane from a pani puri seller to an IPL star hitting fastest 50

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has seen it all in his life

