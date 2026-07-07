GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

'I couldn't believe it': Abu Dhabi-based Indian wins Dh30m in UAE Lottery

Latest jackpot winner joins a growing list of UAE Lottery millionaires

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw has announced its second Dh30 million grand prize winner, within just five weeks of the first incredible Dh30 million win.
The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw has announced its second Dh30 million grand prize winner, within just five weeks of the first incredible Dh30 million win.

Dubai: For a brief moment, Sunil Kumar Sadasivan thought he had read the numbers wrong.

The 52-year-old Indian expatriate, who lives in Abu Dhabi, checked his UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw ticket once. Then he checked it again. Only then did it sink in, he had just won Dh30 million.

"When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realised I had won," said Sunil Kumar.

His life-changing win has come after he matched all seven winning numbers in the Wednesday's Lucky Day draw on July 1, making him the second person to walk away with the Dh30 million grand prize in just five weeks.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Another UAE Lottery millionaire

Sadasivan's victory has added to a growing list of major winners of the UAE Lottery. Within just a few months, the draw has produced two Dh30 million grand prize winners and one Dh5 million second-prize winner, reflecting its growing popularity among players across the Emirates.

Moreover, every draw starts with a clean slate, giving participants a fresh chance to win regardless of previous results.

New opportunity

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, with each draw offering a Dh30 million grand prize and a Dh5 million second prize.

In addition to the headline prizes, three Lucky Chance winners also receive Dh50,000 each in every draw.

For many participants, the appeal lies in the possibility that a single Dh50 ticket could become a life-changing moment, just as it did for Sadasivan.

Responsible gaming

The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent, and regulated gaming experience for participants. All games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

Tickets for upcoming Lucky Day draws are available through the UAE Lottery's official website, with every Wednesday and Saturday bringing another chance for the country's next millionaire.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Applicants being attended to in the consulate’s auditorium that has been converted into the main processing hub on Friday, July 3.

Indian Consulate in Dubai stops walk-in services

2m read
Big Ticket’s live draw series 288 held in Abu Dhabi

Indian national wins Dh25m Big Ticket grand prize

2m read
Lucki Ali

Lucky Ali in Dubai 2026: Date, venue and tickets

1m read
UAE Lottery reveals full identity of Dh30m winner Tayab

UAE Lottery reveals full identity of Dh30m winner Tayab

2m read