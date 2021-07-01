The permits cover three categories of people in the private sector

A Gold Residency Visa grants the holder five or 10 years of residency in the UAE. Image Credit: S

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has started issuing work permits to holders of gold residency in the private sector in accordance with the resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet introducing a work permit for "Golden Residency" holders, officials said.

A gold residency visa grants the holder five or 10 years of residency in the UAE.

The permits will be issued to three categories of people in the private sector: Those who were not working at the time of obtaining a gold visa, those whose work permits are up for renewal and those who join new employers, a spokesman of the ministry said.

The government in the past couple of years has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and students from certain universities with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5- and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

In 2019, the UAE implemented a new system for long-term residence visas. The new system enables expats to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor, and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas will be issued for five or 10 years, and will be renewed automatically. They are typically provided to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with special scientific and knowledge-based talents, and outstanding students.

A number of prominent university professors, businessmen and celebrities have been conferred the visa so far.

What the law says

Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of 2018 Regarding the Organisation of Residence Permits for Investors, Entrepreneurs and Professional Talent regulates granting golden visas to:

Investors.

Entrepreneurs.

Specialised talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge.