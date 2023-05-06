1. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists against dangers of tailgating traffic offence.

Read more ➜

2. New tax on Indian remittances: Why NRIs needn’t worry

Decoding the latest update on tax norms relating to remittance to and from India

Read more ➜

3. Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey in beach wedding

The Filipino-German model won the Miss Universe crown in 2015

Read more ➜

4. Explore Dubai Creek, Marina and Canal on a ferry starting from Dh5

Find out the cost, routes, timings and where to buy tickets.

Read more ➜

5. Saudi Arabia launches e-visa initiative

1st phase includes UAE, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Egypt

Read more ➜