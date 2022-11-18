Reducing severity

“We want to reduce trauma and reduce the severity of road traffic collisions through the use of recommendations from Safe Systems, [a human-centred approached to making roads safer for all users]. These include changes in the way we design, build and operate our roads infrastructure, as well as enforcement and education initiatives. Traffic safety is a shared initiative, and all pillars must be strengthened to have a long term sustainable reduction in Killed and Seriously Injured (KSI) incidents,” Alneyadi said.

The current decade of action also calls for safer speeds, a pillar that has been extended from the earlier decade of action, the official added. This places a share of the responsibility for safer roads on motorists.

Visitors at the Mobility Education Summit robo buses one of Abu Dhabi's smart mobility solutions

Safety summit

The inaugural Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi discussed these road safety and sustainable driving initiatives in a three-day conference. The event is being organised by the Emirates Driving Company, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the ITC, and the European Driving Schools Association.

Driver education

Abu Dhabi’s Joint Traffic Safety Committee has been rolling out various initiatives in recent years. For instance, focused campaigns are working to educate motorcycle delivery riders, whose numbers have swelled in recent years, Alneyadi explained.

Road design

Road and mobility infrastructure is also being built or redesigned, including e-mobility and cycling facilities.

“This includes improvements to infrastructure that are being planned to address safety at very high risk junctions and pedestrian areas. In addition, road side safety and review of vehicle restraint systems are being updated and upgraded to the latest standards, and only tested systems are being approved for use,” Alneyadi said.

“Collisions [cannot be avoided fully] as drivers make unintentional mistakes. However, these collisions should not lead to death or life-altering disability, which is why sustained efforts are being made to reduce KSI incidents on the Abu Dhabi roads to zero. This is our long-term Vision Zero 2040 plan.” She added.

Advanced enforcement

The other aspect that is a key element of this initiative is enforcement. In fact, the Abu Dhabi Police last year activated a radar monitoring system to detect risky driving behaviours, like the use of hand-held devices and the failure to wear a seat belt. The system automatically sends a message urging the driver to correct the behaviour.

Smart traffic

Abu Dhabi’s push toward a smart traffic system, which helps reduce carbon emissions, was also highlighted at the three-day Summit.

Fatmah Salem Hantoubi, section head for transport services planning with the ITC’s ITP division, discussed how the capital is scaling up the operations of driverless vehicles.

There are currently five autonomous taxis, known as TXAIS, in operation on Yas Island which transport passengers between nine pick up and drop off points. The free service, which was first launched in November 2021, will soon expand to include eight robotaxis and four robo minibuses on Yas Island and Saadiyar Island, the official said.

Authorities are also working to develop charging infrastructure on the islands to support the smart traffic alternatives.