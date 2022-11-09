Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority has announced that it is working on expanding the outlets for using the nol card micropayment facilities through cooperation with three service aggregators after the recent addition of Oneprepay company.
“We had started this year the activation of nol cards POS with our new partner Oneprepay company. This activation will be phased targeting (8,000) Oneprepay outlets between 2022-2025,” said Amani Al Muhairi, Director of the Automated Collection Systems Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.
“The number of outlets using the nol card micropayment facilities with our current partners is 14,000 selling points, and with Oneprepay coming on board the number will increase to more than 22,000 outlets by 2025. We are always keen to expand and improve RTA’s services to bring more happiness to the community in line with the ongoing development in Dubai and across the UAE,” added Al Muhairi
“Opening the door for public transport commuters to use nol cards to pay for their purchases is in line with RTA’s 3rd Strategic Goal (People Happiness). RTA always seeks to bring happiness to citizens, residents, tourists and visitors by offering them safe, advanced and secure solution to raise the standard of their living. To achieve this, RTA is working closely with a host of reputed international companies,” said Al Muhairi.
Besides commercial outlets, public admission to Etihad Museum is possible through nol card, which is also valid for entering public parks of Dubai Municipality. A few years back, RTA won IDC Digital Transformation Award from DX, a global provider of digital solutions, for using nol cards at the smart gates to pay entry fees at public parks in Dubai.