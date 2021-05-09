Ras Al Khaimah: Honouring COVID-19 frontline warriors, the Ras Al Khaimah government has issued the UAE golden visa to 15 doctors in the emirate.
Thirteen Indian and two Arab doctors with the NMC Royal Medical Centre, who received the 10-year long-term residency visa, have thanked the government for the honour.
Dr. K.M. Mathew, medical director and the seniormost doctor at the facility, was the first health-care professional to receive the golden visa from RAK immigration officials, said Pradeep George, general manager, NMC Medical Centres, northern region.
“Subsequently, the rest of the doctors also received it. It is a proud achievement for our medical centre and we thank the government for its appreciation for our doctors’ invaluable service.”
The other doctors who received the recognition are: Dr Antony Thankachan Kattakayam, specialist radiologist, Dr Azzan Saleh Abdullah, consultant general surgeon, Dr Chacko George, specialist in internal medicine, Dr Jamal Aldin Hasan, specialist paeditrician, Dr Joseph Lukose Thekkummury Joseph, specialist in family medicine, Dr Naeem Akbar, specialist cardiologist, Dr Prakash Veerabasappa Suranagi, specialist ophthalmologist, Dr Samy Mohammed Arafat Ibrahim, specialist urologist, Dr Irfana Karjikar, specialist gynaecologist, Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon, speacialist ENT surgeon, Dr Rooman, general practitioner, Dr Shinod Varghese Palayoor, specialist dermatologist, Dr Simi Susan Enos, general practitioner, Dr Tushar Avinash Rohankar, specialist orthopedic surgeon and Dr Pragna Gandhi, specialst radiologist.
“It is a big recognition for all of us,” said Dr Mathew, thanking the UAE government, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, immigration officials and people of the UAE.
A specialist in internal medicine with more than 30 years of service, Dr Mathew said he felt humbled and more indebted to the community after he was invited to receive the honour without applying for it.
“This gesture is a recognition of the dedicated service of our doctors. It is also an inspiration to remain committed to our profession,” he added.
Riyas Kattil, marketing manager, NMC Royal Medical Centre, RAK, said the health-care professionals had been closely working with the government departments in the emirate during the COVID-19 pandemic.