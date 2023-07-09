1. Hijri New Year holiday announced in Oman

Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors

2. Six Dubai 'boys' on life-changing Burj-to-Buckingham trip

All over 50, proud UAE residents are out to prove age is no bar to seeking new adventures

3. Man held over social media video in car showroom in UAE

Suspect accused of spreading sensationalist propaganda and public agitation

4. UAE visit visa: Know the fee for one-time 30-day extension

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security announces extension

5. Pilgrims banned from carrying 30 items in air baggage

Banned goods will be confiscated, and passengers will have no rights to claim them

