Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has recognised the efforts of the UAE’s frontline workers after zero coronavirus deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Sheikh Zayed tweeted Wednesday, “Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours.
“Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures.
“We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge.”
The UAE has seen progressive drops in new daily COVID-19 confirmed cases and an increase in recoveries.
The country continues to spearhead the fight against the pandemic. Government countermeasures included quarantines, travel suspensions and massive testing to contain the virus.
As of July 13, the health authority had conducted four million coronavirus tests and has ranked first globally in COVID-19 screenings per capita, according to official WAM news agency.