Dubai: Thousands of UAE students on Wednesday started receiving their results for grade 10 exams conducted by India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The results can be checked from schools, on digilocker.gov.in, and on the CBSE website.
This year, 1,873,015 students appeared for the board exam, a gateway to choosing science, commerce or humanities in senior secondary school (grades 11 and 12).
An estimated 9,500 grade 10 students were enrolled in some 78 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE for the last academic year.
Schools were busy collating their results at noon today before they could share them with Gulf News.
Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai said its school topper was Nitin Kumar Ramachandran, who had scored 98.8 per cent.
Nitin said: “I am extremely happy to have got such great marks. Despite having confidence in myself, I was under great pressure this year, especially considering the ongoing pandemic. I would like to sincerely thank my teachers, my parents and finally -- thank God!”
Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal and director, DPS Dubai, said: “We are thrilled that our students have performed brilliantly! The robustness of our school’s bench strength is our hallmark. Our school average is 87.56 per cent, with all students awarded a first division; 46.24 per cent students have achieved an aggregate of 90 per cent and above.”
This is a developing story, more to follow soon …