Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has expanded its hand baggage only ‘Deal Fare’ which allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required, to include destinations across Europe and Asia.
The ‘Deal Fare’ includes a complimentary carry-on baggage allowance of 7-kg and was initially only available on flights between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan. Throughout July and August 2020, Etihad is introducing the ‘Deal Fare’ on new routes including: Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey.
Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our ‘Deal Fare’, giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips.”
“However, due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board while the complimentary 7-kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the ‘Deal Fare’ will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted.”
Etihad Guest members who purchase the ‘Deal Fare’ can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver – 10-kg, Etihad Guest Gold – 15-kg and Etihad Guest Platinum – 20-kg).
Those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com/handbaggageonly to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.