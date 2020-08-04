Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the emirate have revealed the percentage of active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, indicating a significant drop in the number of affected residents.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that in collaboration with The Department of Health and other concerned authorities, it will continue its efforts to preserve the low number of positive cases. It also called for residents to continue cooperating and adhering to preventive and precautionary measures to protect public health.
The percentage of active COVID-19 cases in the emirate, as of August 4, 2020, was recorded at 0.3 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 0.4 per cent in Al Dhafra and 0.6 per cent in Al Ain.
In a media briefing on Monday evening, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) identified 164 new cases of coronavirus in the UAE after conducting 27,811 of additional COVID-19 tests.
The ministry said that 248 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,863 in the UAE. There are currently 5,949 active cases in the country. According to the latest United Nations data, the UAE population in 2020 is estimated at 9,890,402 people.
The ministry has also confirmed that no new fatalities have been reported for the third day, leaving the current death toll at 351.