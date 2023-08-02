Abu Dhabi: As many as 50 UAE nationals have graduated in the first cohort of the Emirati Development Centre (EDC) in Abu Dhabi as part of a plan to upskill 1,000 citizens in the healthcare sector.
EDC is part of PureHealth Group, one of the largest healthcare platforms in the Middle East. From over 200 applications, 50 Emirati professionals were selected for the first cohort. Over 75 per cent of the graduates of the first cohort are women.
The second cohort of the PureHealth Emirati Development Center is set to start by August and will target more than 130 Individuals. The programme will focus on “targeted learning and development interventions” across three segments of talent: Leader of Self, Leader of Others and Leader of Leaders.
During the graduation ceremony of the first cohort, Shaista Asif, PureHealth’s Group Chief Operating Officer, congratulated the 50 graduates in an introductory address that was followed by a word from Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, on the aspirations of the centre for future participants. Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, handed the certificates to the graduates.
Asif said: “PureHealth’s Emirati Development Centre reflects our commitment to empower Emirati talent. We have proactively invested in the growth and professional advancement of the current graduates, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead the healthcare sector of the future. By nurturing and supporting the next generation of Emirati leaders, we commit to supporting the national efforts to elevate the caliber of the native workforce.”
The Center has adopted the principles of The Development Edge (TDE), created by Harvard faculties Dr Robert Kegan and Dr Lisa Lahey, who employ their Developmental Sprint model to foster talent, drive revenues, and accelerate professional growth.
Commenting on the initiative, Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, said: “Having witnessed the establishment of the UAE as an emerging global hub for healthcare and life sciences, we have created a programme that is tailored to meet the Emirati workforce aspirations, enable them to leverage their strengths as well as enhance their efficiency and productivity.”