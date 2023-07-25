Sharjah: New evaluation standards and scientific measures will be used to enhance the overall health of schools under a new health drive in the education sector here.
This initiative, aligned with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other global organisations like UNESCO, falls under the umbrella of Enhanced School Health (ESH) programme.
The Health Promotion Department, which operates under the Higher Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, conducted a virtual meeting for the ESH coordinating and organising committee.
Chaired by Eman Rashid Saeed, Director of Health Promotion Department, the meeting focused on the preparations and arrangements for the ESH programme in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.
Evaluation standards
The meeting further discussed the roles of each entity and their connections with the schools.
Eman Rashid Saeed stressed that the programme holds utmost significance as it aims to provide a nurturing environment for the health of children and adolescents.
The programme empowers them to develop healthy behaviours, preparing them for all stages of life, as they are the foundation of the developmental process.
This initiative reflects the wise vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
8 standards
During the meeting, the evaluation criteria for the programme were presented, encompassing 8 standards:
- Government policies and resources,
- School policies and resources,
- School governance and leadership
- School-community partnerships
- Curriculum and socio-emotional environment in schools
- School physical environment, and
- School health services.
The committee concluded the meeting by presenting its recommendations, focusing on coordinating with programme partners and devising an operational plan for the implementation of the programme across schools in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The programme is generously sponsored Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.