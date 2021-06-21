Dubai: Do you have a headache, suspect you have COVID-19, don’t know what foods are nutritious for you, what exercise would ease your back pain?
If you don’t have the time to go to your doctor or clinic, consult the virtual doctor service launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention pavilion at Arab Health.
The Virtual Doctor Platform falls under the telemedicine service and was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform comes in Arabic, English, Chinese, German, French, Indonesian, Russian, and several Indian languages.
Emirati postgraduate doctors residing in Canada, Turkey, and New Zealand are also taking part in the provision of platform services. So far, thousands of COVID-19 calls were received by the responsible medical team. The service is available on the virtual doctor app, at the Arab Health pavilion, at malls and other public spaces
The consultants online can guide patients about basic queries and prescribe over the counter medicines. If the doctor feels the patient consulting requires to visit a doctor or hospital or take a diagnostic test, he or she will advise accordingly.