Test are being done in collaboration with UAE health ministry

Dubai: VFS Global, one of the largest visa outsourcing companies, has introduced pre-departure COVID 19 testing in partnership with UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention for those planning overseas travel.

The diagnostic PCR and antibody testing service has begun from August 3 in the UAE. The tests can either be done at a certified partnering laboratory in Ajman, Sharjah or Dubai at the location of your choice using the ‘At your doorstep’ service.

While VFS Global provides an online appointment booking system, tests are conducted by trained medical professionals from approved and certified testing laboratories. The test reports are directly sent by the partnered laboratory to the registered email address of the individual within 24 hours, ensuring confidentiality. An exclusive fast-track service and a dedicated help desk is provided for VFS Global customers to reduce the waiting time.

Speaking on the launch of the service, Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO — South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Americas, said, “We believe a convenient and reliable pre-departure COVID-19 testing solution can become a catalyst in the recovery process of international travel by providing an assurance to destination countries, airlines and travellers and by becoming a major risk-mitigator. Countries might even consider making this mandatory for all incoming travellers to ease the pressure of testing upon arrival.”

How to schedule an appointment

The COVID-19 Diagnostic PCR and antibody testing service is open for all and is not limited to travellers. The service can be availed by anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty in breathing, and high fever, or by even those who do not have any symptom but would like to get themselves tested.

Steps to be followed:

Schedule an appointment online or by speaking to a call centre agent at +971 42055906

Provide Emirates ID and personal information before making payment using Debit or Credit card

Proceed to take the test as per the appointment date, time and location