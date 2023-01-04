Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced a cash prize of Dh3,000 for the best logo design for its Riayati platform.

“The winner shall agree to make required amendments or additions to his/her logo design, if any, within the allocated reward amount,” the Ministry stated.

“It is part of MOHAP’s efforts to engage the youth, motivate them to showcase their creativity, and encourage them to participate in the ministry’s initiatives and events.”

About Riayati

Riayati is a digital healthcare platform that enables centralisation of patients’ medical records. It falls under the National Unified Medical Record and the Population Health Management that was launched under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Design requirements

• The logo identity should represent the vision and objectives of the platform.

• The logo should be iconic / symbolic. It should be simple, creative, and innovative. The logo should not be plagiarised or resemble any other logos.

• A maximum of four colours that symbolise food, health, sustainability, and the environment can be used in the logo, provided that it is possible to apply the design in black and white. Usage of golden colour is not mandatory.

Terms and conditions

• Participants should provide the logo in AI or EPS format.

• The submission must include an explanation of the design idea and what the elements and colours symbolise.

“All rights of the designs submitted for the competition will be reserved with the ministry, and it can use them as it deems appropriate. The participants may not retrieve or claim them for any reason,” the Ministry pointed out.

Submission deadline

Participants can email their designs to socialmedia@mohap.gov.ae after fulfilling all the requirements and conditions.