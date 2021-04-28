Riayati is a state-of-the-art platform to improve patient health care experience in the UAE through a centralised and integrated health care system. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has unveiled that Riayati programme for exchange of health care information, continues its plan to connect government and private hospitals and more than 2,500 other health care facilities including clinics, diagnostic centres, dialysis centres, and pharmacies.

This will also integrate with Nabidh, Malaffi, the current centralised database for real-time public health information exchanges, and services of ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship). The success of Riayati will positively transform the health care landscape in the country.

What is Riayati?

Riayati is a state-of-the-art platform to improve patient health care experience in the UAE through a centralised and integrated health care system. The initiative will increase accessibility of patient health data in the UAE through connecting public and private health facilities and information exchange. This National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) programme was launched under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

PureCS, a leading information technology solutions provider in the UAE, will implement and operate the platform for MoHAP. Riayati will connect all health care facilities in the Northern Emirates.

Insurance claims to be facilitated

Along with Heath Information Exchange (HIE), the Riayati programme will also Implement the health ‘post office’ initiative to enable seamless exchange of insurance claims between health care facilities and insurance companies.

PureCS has partnered with InterSystems, a global health care data technology provider and Apelon, a world leader in terminology solutions for electronic medical records, to architect the Riayati Health Information Exchange platform.

Digital health exchange system

The single patient filing system will be accessible to health care professionals across the UAE. InterSystems HealthShare will be used as the interoperability software to exchange health information securely. InterSystems HealthShare is a suite of connected health solutions based on a unified care record that connects providers, patients, and Health Regulators. It also serves as the foundation for collaborative, value-based care and population health management that will provide a secure technology infrastructure for the Northern Emirates HIE.

A pan-UAE initiative

Mubaraka Ibrahim Mubaraka Ibrahim, Director Information Technology Department at MoHAP, said, “The Riayati platform will benefit the entire UAE, connecting public and private sector health care providers for a truly seamless care experience for patients. The programme will streamline clinical workflows, helping better management of patient population that is critical to meet the rising demand. This platform will generate new insights, improve the quality of care and health outcomes for the population.”

Algorithms to detect outbreaks in time

Rajnish Bhatt Rajnish Bhatt, Healthcare IT Expert at PureCS, said, “We will connect more than 2,500 government and private sector health care entities, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic centres, with the Riayati platform. The platform will be the foundation for future innovation such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, and population health analytics to provide useful insights to clinicians, thus enabling better health care for all residents.”

Important milestone digital health care delivery

Ali Abi Raad, country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems, said, “This is an important milestone towards establishing a solid foundation for the building of future innovative care. The unified care record will empower clinicians to make fast and informed decisions when they are needed the most.”