Dubai: UAE residents can now share their innovative ideas with Dubai Municipality and win prizes.
The civic body has announced the launch of an ‘Innovative Ideas Challenge’ that offers “valuable prizes”.
Taking to social media, Dubai Municipality said innovative ideas can be shared till February 15, 2023.
The challenge aims to invite creative solutions that can improve existing projects related to Dubai Municipality’s areas of work.
“Make sure your ideas are related to Dubai Municipality’s field and tasks, scalable and work on developing the existing business models and have material or moral impact,” the municipality stated.
Only UAE residents can take part in the challenge. Participants should follow Dubai Municipality’s social media accounts. They should also register their ideas in the e-suggest system of the municipality accessible on its website.