Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the start of the second phase of the National Mosquito Control Programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and in coordination with the local government departments concerned in each emirate.
The first phase of the programme ran from 2019 to 2021. The second phase will run from 2022 to 2025 with the aim of surveying and monitoring the areas of mosquito infestation and controlling the spread of the pests.
Phase two will include a dedicated public awareness campaign focused on prevention, health and safety measures recommended by MOCCAE and MOHAP.
Pest control teams
Coinciding with the rainy season — the breeding season for these insects — phase two of the programme will entail dispatching pest control teams between February 2 and May 30 to spray safe and MOCCAE-approved pesticides at construction and commercial sites, schools, residential areas, horse stables and racetracks, parks and farms across the UAE.
The public can recognise the members of the teams through their distinctive uniforms that will carry the logos of MOCCAE, MOHAP, and Dubai Municipality.
The MOCCAE Call Center will address any inquiries and complaints on its toll-free number 8003050 that is open to the public from 7am to 5pm seven days a week.