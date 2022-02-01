Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday inaugurated the 26th annual edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2022.

The inauguration was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); and Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and Chairman of INDEX Holding,

Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition during which he visited the stands of numerous international companies and medical health authorities. He was briefed on their leading solutions and projects that support the dental and oral healthcare sector, which include upgrading diagnostic and treatment services.

Exhibition and conference

The global event is expected to attract 66,000 participants from 155 countries over three days. The participating companies will showcase nearly 4,800 innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health, which will be displayed from Halls 1 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in addition to the Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Rashid Conference Halls designated for specialised training courses and workshops as well as displaying scientific posters and student competitions.

The exhibition also includes 22 international pavilions representing the most prominent international companies specialised in dentistry. The conference agenda this year, which features various specialised topics, has been designed to help dentists and specialists learn about the most prominent scientific research related to dental cosmetics and advanced digital technology in dentistry, oral care, oral and maxillofacial surgery, paediatric dental treatment, orthodontics, dental radiology, modern methods used in dental restoration, and the use of robotics in dentistry.

Latest tech

Commenting on the inauguration, Dr Al Madani said: “In our scientific network, we are keen to present everything that is new and advanced in the field of dentistry and oral health. Over the past 26 years, we have witnessed a remarkable development with the participation of delegations from all over the world including specialised doctors, students, and speakers to benefit from the best experiences in their respective fields. We will continue every year to provide the most advanced knowledge in the field of dentistry, giving an ideal opportunity for specialists and practitioners to learn about the latest scientific innovations.”

The scientific workshops on the first day of AEEDC Dubai focused on several topics, including the use of laser technology and different techniques practiced in dentistry using the latest medical technology models. Educational sessions were also held for dental students.