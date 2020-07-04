Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 50,857 after the country detected another 716 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
Three more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 321.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 704 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,857.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 71,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.