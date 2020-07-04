1 of 8
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump attend an event at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., on Friday, July 3, 2020. The early Independence Day celebration, which will feature a military flyover and the first fireworks in more than a decade, is expected to include about 7,500 ticketed guests who won't be required to wear masks or socially distance despite a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Keystone: President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP/PTI Photo(AP04-07-2020_000011B)
Image Credit: AP
