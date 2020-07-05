Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday reported 683 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,540.
The new cases were detected after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) conducted 47,000 COVID-19 tests across the country.
According to the ministry’s latest updates, two COVID-19 infected people have died due to complications, taking the country’s death toll to 323.
Additional 440 infected patients have made full recovery after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total recovered cases to 40,297.
The newly detected cases are undergoing treatment at various medical facilities across the nation.