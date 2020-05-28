Image Credit: twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 563 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three more deaths on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that the total COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 32, 532 while total deaths reached 258.

314 patients have fully recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 16, 585. The new cases were detected through conducting more than 38, 000 COVID-19 tests across the emirates.